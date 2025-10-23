Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Wellington Phoenix will go up against Brisbane Roar at the Westpac Stadium on Saturday in the second round of the 2025-26 Australian A-League campaign. The hosts will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season and show signs of improvement after a poor campaign last season.

Phoenix came back from a two-goal deficit to steal a point in their 2-2 draw against Perth Glory on the opening weekend and will look to improve on that performance this weekend. The hosts recorded their worst league finish in almost a decade last season, finishing in 11th place with just six wins from 26 games and will be focused on returning to the playoff qualification spots this season.

Brisbane finished last season a place and five points behind their weekend opponents in the table and have gone five seasons without earning a place in the playoffs. The visitors were impressive in their opening round fixture against Macarthur as they managed to come away with a 1-0 win despite going down to 10 men in the 58th minute. They will be looking to build momentum from that performance.

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 52 previous occasions going into Saturday's fixture. Wellington Phoenix have won 16 of those meetings, and 14 have ended in draws while Brisbane Roar have won the remaining 22.

The home side have scored an impressive 19 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have won only two of the last 10 meetings with Phoenix.

Wellington Phoenix finished last season with the second-worst offensive record in the league, with only 27 goals scored across 26 games.

Brisbane had the joint-third worst defensive record in the Australian top flight last season, conceding 51 goals across 26 games.

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into the weekend and will likely leave the result to be determined by individual brilliance. The Nix will, however, hope to receive a considerable boost from their home advantage.

The Roar will be satisfied to get a draw away from home and will need to be at their best if they are to get maximum points.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Brisbane Roar

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts’ last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More