Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Wellington Phoenix take on Brisbane Roar on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Brisbane Roar are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side eased past Macarthur FC by a 3-1 margin last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The New Zealand-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United last week and will need to step up in this match.

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 out of 41 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed eight victories against Wellington Phoenix and will need to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-W-L

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-L-W

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Oliver Sail has recovered from his injury and was impressive this week. Gary Hooper is injured and will be ruled out of the match against Brisbane Roar on Wednesday.

Injured: Gary Hooper

Doubtful: Oskar van Hattum

Unavailable: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Alex Parsons are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Tom Aldred remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Tom Aldred

Doubtful: Juan Lescano

Unavailable: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Brisbane Roar FC @brisbaneroar ‍♂️ Life hack: find a friend like Matti Steinmann‍♂️ Life hack: find a friend like Matti Steinmann 💆‍♂️ https://t.co/Q7nZU7DFgZ

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Rahmat Akbari

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Wellington Phoenix are unbeaten in their last four in the A-League and have managed to turn their campaign around in recent weeks. The home side has impressive players in its ranks and will want to make the most of its form this week.

Brisbane Roar are struggling at the moment and will need to address several issues to revive their A-League campaign. Wellington Phoenix are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-1 Brisbane Roar

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi