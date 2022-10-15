Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Wellington Phoenix in an important clash at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday.

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Preview

Wellington Phoenix are currently in sixth place in the A-League standings and have not made a particularly impressive start to their campaign. The home side played out a 1-1 stalemate against Adelaide United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, will play their first game of their campaign against Wellington Phoenix this weekend. The Mariners crashed out of the Australia Cup at the hands of Sydney FC in their previous official game in July this year and have a point to prove going into this game.

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Central Coast Mariners and Wellington Phoenix are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 18 games apiece out of a total of 42 matches that have been played between the two teams.

Central Coast Mariners have dominated recent meetings between the two teams and have won their last two games against Wellington Phoenix by an aggregate 9-0 margin.

Wellington Phoenix have won only one of their last six matches against Central Coast Mariners and have failed to find the back of the net in their last two games.

Wellington Phoenix conceded a league-high 49 goals in their 26 regular-season games in the 2021-22 season but did manage a sixth-placed finish.

Central Coast Mariners are unbeaten in their last six games in the A-League and have won five of these matches, keeping four clean sheets during this period.

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have been impressive in the A-League in recent months and will be intent on going a step further this season. The Mariners have excellent players in their ranks and have dominated this fixture in the recent past.

Wellington Phoenix can pack a punch on their day and will need to improve their record against a team that has tormented them this year. Central Coast Mariners are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-2 Central Coast Mariners

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Coast Mariners

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Central Coast Mariners to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kosta Barbarouses to score - Yes

