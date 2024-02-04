Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2024

League leaders Wellington Phoenix will welcome second-placed Central Coast Mariners to the Wellington Regional Stadium in a top-of-the-table A-League clash on Tuesday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024, drawing three of their five games. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Brisbane Roar on Friday. Corey Brown scored the equalizer for Brisbane in injury time after Bozhidar Kraev had given Phoenix the lead in the 51st minute.

The visitors climbed to second place in the league standings after a 4-0 away win over Adelaide United on Saturday. It was their third win on the spin, in which in-form winger Ángel Torres bagged a two-minute brace late in the first half.

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 51 times across all competitions since 2007, including friendlies. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 22-20 lead in wins and nine games ending in draws.

The hosts enjoyed an unbeaten run against the visitors last season, recording one win in three meetings.

This season, the visitors have the joint-best attacking record in the A-League, outscoring the hosts 31-26 in 15 league games. The hosts have the joint second-best defensive record, conceding 18 goals, one fewer than the visitors.

Wellington Phoenix have failed to score in just one of their last 20 home games in the A-League.

Central Coast Mariners have kept clean sheets in four of their last five away games in the A-League. They have also scored at least thrice in four games in that period.

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The Yellow Army have been unbeaten in their five league games in 2024 thus far and are yet to keep a clean sheet in these outings. They have scored 10 times in that period but eight of their 18 goals for the season have been conceded in these games. They have scored at least twice in six of their last eight home meetings against the visitors, recording five wins, and will look to build on that form.

Head coach Giancarlo Italiano should have captain Alex Rufer back from suspension on Waitangi Day but Nicholas Pennington will serve a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last week.

The Mariners have won four of their five games in 2024 thus far, scoring 10 goals while conceding just twice. They have won their last three away games in the A-League while keeping clean sheets and will look to continue that winning run.

New signing Ryan Edmondson was handed a debut by head coach Mark Jackson last week and is expected to retain his place in the starting XI. Storm Roux is back from a suspension in this match but faces competition for his spot in the lineup from Mikael Doka, who picked up an assist in the win over Adelaide United.

Phoenix have played out three draws in 2024 thus far and also played out two draws in their three league meetings against the visitors last season.

With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, a high-scoring stalemate might ensue.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-2 Central Coast Mariners

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ángel Torres to score or assist any time - Yes

