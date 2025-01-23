Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Wellington Phoenix will welcome Central Coast Mariners to Orangetheory Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. Both teams have 17 points to their name and Phoenix are in ninth place, a place above the visitors in the standings, thanks to their better defensive record.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games earlier this week, with a 2-1 comeback away win over Macarthur. They conceded in the 12th minute but second-half goals from Kazuki Nagasawa and Kosta Barbarouses helped them record their fifth win of the season.

The Mariners were last in action against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and recorded a 3-1 away win. Alou Kuol scored in the first half while Ryan Edmondson and Mikael Doka added goals in the second half.

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 55 times in all competitions, including friendlies. They have contested these meetings closely with Phoenix having a narrow 23-22 lead in wins and 10 games ending in draws.

Mariners were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season, recording a win and playing a draw.

The two teams met in the reverse fixture in November and Wellington Phoenix recorded a 3-0 away win.

Central Coast Mariners have recorded four wins in 13 league games thus far, with three being registered in away games.

Seven of the last nine meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored 15 goals in 13 league games thus far. Phoenix have the better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals (17).

Phoenix have scored at least two goals in six of their last nine A-League home meetings against the visitors.

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The Nix have won two of their last eight league games while suffering five losses. Just six of their 15 goals in the A-League this term have been scored at home. They are winless in their two home games in 2025, scoring just one goal, and will look to improve upon that record.

The Mariners have won two of their three games in 2025, with both coming in their travels. They have won just one of their last six meetings against the hosts, failing to score in two. They have lost just one of their last nine A-League away games, scoring at least two goals in six games during that period.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring record, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Central Coast Mariners

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

