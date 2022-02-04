Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Macarthur FC take on Wellington Phoenix on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix are currently rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings and have endured a dismal season so far. The New Zealand-based outfit crashed out of the FFA Cup last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Bulls played out a 2-2 draw against Western United in their previous game and will need to return to winning ways this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix and Macarthur FC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of four matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-L-L

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-W-W

Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Oliver Sail has made progress with his recovery but might not be able to feature in this game. Oskar van Hattum is also carrying a knock and might not play a part against Western United.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Oskar van Hattum, Oliver Sail

Unavailable: None

Macarthur FC have a good squad

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match against Wellington Phoenix this weekend. Charles M'Mombwa has completed his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Tomi Juric

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Macarthur FC have made an impressive start to their A-League campaign and will want to maintain their form this weekend. The Bulls have revamped their squad this year and will be confident going into this game.

Wellington Phoenix saw their FFA Cup aspirations come to a grinding halt against Melbourne Victory last weekend. Macarthur FC have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 0-2 Macarthur FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi