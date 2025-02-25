Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2025

Wellington Phoenix invite Melbourne City to the Wellington Regional Stadium in the A-League on Friday. The hosts have won five of their 17 games and are 11th in the standings with 19 points. City (28) have fared a bit better, with eight wins and are in sixth place.

Phoenix are winless in four games, failing to score twice. They suffered a second consecutive defeat last week, a 6-1 loss at leaders Auckland. Second-half substitute Luke Brooke-Smith scored a consolation goal in the 49th minute.

City, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two games after three consecutive losses. They drew 2-2 with local rivals Melbourne Victory last week. Marco Tilio gave City a fifth-minute lead before Kai Trewin restored their lead in the 70th minute from the spot after Victory had taken the lead.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 43 times in competitive games. City lead 21-14.

Their last four meetings between them have seen City win three and losing one, with the winning team not conceding.

Wellington are winless in four home games in 2025, losing one and failing to score twice.

Melbourne are winless in six away games, not scoring in three of their four outings.

Wellington (17) have the second-worst attacking record in the A-League while City (17) have the second-best defensive record.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Prediction

Wellington have lost their last two games and have won one of their last six home games. They have lost five of their last six games in the fixture.

Melbourne, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two league games, scoring thrice. They have lost three of their four away games in 2025.

Considering the current form of both teams and recent history, expect City to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Wellington 0-2 Melbourne

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

