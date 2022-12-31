Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2nd 2023

Wellington Phoenix will entertain league leaders Melbourne City at the Wellington Regional Stadium in the A-League on Monday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league games and in their previous outing, they played out a 1-1 draw against Perth Glory. David Williams gave Perth the lead in the 22nd minute but Oskar Zawada equalized just nine minutes later. They are in eighth place in the league table with 11 points to their name.

Melbourne City returned to winning ways last time around as Jamie Maclaren's first-half strike helped them defeat Central Coast Mariners 1-0 at home. They have 19 points from eight games and enjoy a five-point lead over second-placed Western Sydney Wanderers.

Isuzu UTE A-League @aleaguemen



Call them what you want.



Here's some of the best finishes from 2022 across the



#WeAreALeagues Screamers. Bombs. Piledrivers. Rockets.Call them what you want.Here's some of the best finishes from 2022 across the @IsuzuUTE A-League Screamers. Bombs. Piledrivers. Rockets. Call them what you want. Here's some of the best finishes from 2022 across the @IsuzuUTE A-League ✊#WeAreALeagues https://t.co/q6pMmmmaii

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 37 times across all competitions. The visitors have been the better team in these meetings, enjoying a 16-13 lead in wins while eight games have ended in draws.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the A-League, scoring 17 goals in nine games while Melbourne have the third-best attacking record, finding the back of the net 16 times in eight games.

Melbourne have the best defensive record in the A-League, conceding just six goals in eight games while Wellington have conceded 15 goals in nine games, which is the third-worst defensive record in the competition.

Six of the last seven meetings across all competitions between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

No team have recorded more wins (6) in the A-League than the visitors, while only sixth-placed Brisbane Roar have played more draws (6) than the hosts in the league this season.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Prediction

Yellow Army are unbeaten in their last three league games and will be looking to extend that unbeaten run in this home game against the reigning champions. They have scored 10 goals in their last four home games and are likely to find the back of the net in this game as well.

Melbourne City FC @MelbourneCity We'll begin 2023 in search of three points across the ditch We'll begin 2023 in search of three points across the ditch ✈️ https://t.co/ZnpOWsR94A

Melbourne City are undefeated in their last five league games against the hosts and, considering their solid form, they should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-2 Melbourne City

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Melbourne to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Jamie Maclaren to score anytime - Yes

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes