Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Melbourne City are seeking to get their campaign back on track at the Wollongong Showground where they face Melbourne City FC in the A-League on Monday.

Following an incredible run of six consecutive wins, the Hearts were brought down to earth by Western United in a shock 2-1 loss in their last game.

Craig Noone had given the visitors an early lead, but their city rivals pulled off a stunning comeback in the second half. That result allowed Western United to claim their first-ever points against Melbourne City.

The defeat was the Melbourne outfit's fifth of the season and kept them in fifth position in the standings. However, they still have a game in hand over fourth-placed Adelaide United.

Their next opponents were also dealt a setback of their own on the same day, as Wellington suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Macarthur.

They remain in 10th place with just four wins from 14 games and nine points off a place in the Finals Series.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Head-To-Head

There have been 31 previous games between the sides, with Melbourne City winning 14 times and Wellington Phoenix claiming the spoils on 11 occasions.

Wellington Phoenix Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Melbourne City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Team News

Wellington Phoenix

Head coach Ufuk Talay still doesn't have centre-back Luke De Vere back from a knee injury. Meanwhile, Liam Mcging also missed the last game with a niggle and there's no update on his recovery yet.

Injured: Luke De Vere and Liam Mcging

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Melbourne City

With centre-back duo Nuno Reis and Curtis Good back from injury in the last game, midfielder Aiden O'Neill is the only absentee for the visitors. He has been sidelined since January with a back problem.

Injured: Aiden O'Neill

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; Louis Fenton, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, James McGarry; Ulises Davila, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Cameron Devlin; David Ball, Tomer Hemed.

Melbourne City (4-2-3-1): Tom Glover; Nathaniel Atkinson, Nuno Reis, Curtis Good, Benjamin Garuccio; Rostyn Griffiths, Conor Metcalfe; Andrew Nabbout, Florin Berenguer, Craig Noone; Jamie Maclaren.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City Prediction

Both teams are looking to get back to winning ways here, but Melbourne possess a stronger blend of quality and experience.

We believe that Melbourne City stand a better chance of claiming all three points.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-2 Melbourne City