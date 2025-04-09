Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2025

Wellington Phoenix will host Melbourne Victory at the Westpac Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Australia A-League campaign. The home side have endured a thoroughly disappointing season and look set to miss out on the playoffs as they sit 11th in the table with 24 points from 22 games.
They returned to winning ways last time out, beating Newcastle Jets 2-1 on the road with Kosta Barbarouses and Kazuki Nagasawa getting on the scoresheet in the first half before their opponents halved the deficit midway through the second.
Melbourne Victory, meanwhile, have had a positive season and will now be looking to confirm a playoff spot in the final weeks of the campaign. They picked up a 5-3 win over Adelaide United in their last match with three different players getting on the scoresheet for the Big V, including Daniel Arzani and Nikos Vergos, who both netted braces.
The visitors remain fifth in the league table with 36 points from 22 matches and will be looking to push into the top two in the closing weeks of the season.
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Friday's game will mark the 55th meeting between Wellington and Victory. The hosts have won 13 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 27 times, with their other 14 contests ending in draws.
- The visitors have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight matches.
- The Vuck have conceded 30 goals in the A-League this season. Only Auckland (21) and Melbourne City (20) have shipped fewer.
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Prediction
The Nix' latest result ended an eight-game winless streak and they will now be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They are, however, winless in their last six home matches and could struggle here.
Victory have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last six. They have struggled for results on the road in recent times but remain clear favorites heading into the weekend clash and should win this one.
Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 0-1 Melbourne Victory
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Melbourne Victory to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last seven matches between the two teams have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)