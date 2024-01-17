Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2024

League leaders Wellington Phoenix will entertain Melbourne Victory at the Wellington Regional Stadium in a top-of-the-table A-League clash on Friday.

The hosts regained top spot in the league standings with a comeback 4-3 win over Perth Glory in a seven-goal thriller. Kosta Barbarouses bagged a brace while Alex Rufer and Tim Payne scored goals in the first and second half respectively.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Central Coast Mariners in their previous outing. Daniel Arzani broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute in the penalty spot and Jing Reec equalized for the Mariners in the 89th minute.

Both teams have 24 points to their name from 12 games. The hosts are in first place in the standings with seven wins to their name. The visitors have maintained an unbeaten record in the league thus far with six wins and six draws in 12 games.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 50 times across all competitions thus far since 2007. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, having more than twice the number of wins, 26, as the hosts, who have 12 wins to their name. 12 meetings between them have ended in stalemates, including a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in November.

The visitors are on a four-game unbeaten run in league meetings against the hosts, recording three wins.

Wellington Phoenix have registered four wins in their five home games in the A-League this season.

Melbourne Victory have the second-best attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 25 goals in 12 games. They also have the second-best defensive record, conceding 14 goals in that period.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals. Interestingly, Phoenix have scored just one goal apiece in six games in that period.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

The Yellow Army returned to winning ways after two games, scoring four goals in their previous outing, and will look to build on that form in this match. They have recorded wins in four of their five home games this season, scoring 10 times while shipping in six goals.

While they are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, at home, they have lost just once in their last six home meetings, recording four wins.

Big V have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league this season, with six of their 12 games ending in draws. Interestingly, four of their six draws have come in their travels. They have conceded one goal apiece in their last six meetings against the hosts while scoring 13 times in that period and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring record in the league thus far, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-2 Melbourne Victory

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kosta Barbarouses to score or assist any time - Yes