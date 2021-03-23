Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Wellington Phoenix face Melbourne Victory in an A-League clash at the Wollongong Showground on Wednesday.

Both these teams are struggling near the bottom of the A-League table at the moment. Victory have lost each of their last three games and are rock-bottom in the A-League at the moment.

After playing 11 games this season, Victory have just seven points, with only two wins so far this season. They have lost eight games this term.

In their last match, Melbourne Victory took the lead against Adelaide United, thanks to an excellent free-kick from Jake Brimmer. However, they couldn't hold on and lost that game 3-1, with Stefan Mauk scoring a brace for Adelaide.

They were scheduled to play Sydney FC after that, but that game had to be postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Our double-header against Sydney FC has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Jubilee Stadium #MVFC #SYDvMVC — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) March 20, 2021

Wellington Phoenix let the win slip late in their previous match as they drew 1-1 against Brisbane Roar.

Tomer Hemed gave them the lead, but Golgol Mebrahtu equalized for Brisbane in the 86th minute to peg Phoenix back.

A frustrating end to the night.



Our focus quickly turns to #WELvMVC this Wednesday night at WIN Stadium 👊



⚫️🟡 | https://t.co/SAVRs4rhYc pic.twitter.com/JwXmLGaR66 — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) March 21, 2021

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory won the last meeting between these two teams. Rudy Gestede scored twice with two headers as Victory won that game 2-0.

Wellington Phoenix form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Melbourne Victory form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Wellington Phoenix

Luke DeVere is likely to be the only Wellington Phoenix player who will miss this game.

Injured: Luke DeVere

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory

Victory captain Leigh Broxham has been suspended for the clash against Wellington after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Adelaide.

Defender Aaron Anderson, 20, came off injured in the second half against Adelaide but was named in the squad to face Sydney.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gestede – whose brace inspired a win over the Phoenix last month – was left out of that squad due to a knee injury.

Injured: Rudy Gestede

Suspended: Leigh Broxham

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XIs

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; Louis Fenton, Liam McGing, Tim Payne, James McGarry; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Tomer Hemed, David Ball

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Storm Roux, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Adama Traore; Jake Brimmer, Jacob Butterfield; Brandon Lauton, Robbie Kruse, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Wellington Phoenix are definitely the more fancied side heading into this game.

They should beat a Victory side that have conceded nine goals in their last two A-League matches.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-1 Melbourne Victory