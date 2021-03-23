Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Wellington Phoenix face Melbourne Victory in an A-League clash at the Wollongong Showground on Wednesday.
Both these teams are struggling near the bottom of the A-League table at the moment. Victory have lost each of their last three games and are rock-bottom in the A-League at the moment.
After playing 11 games this season, Victory have just seven points, with only two wins so far this season. They have lost eight games this term.
In their last match, Melbourne Victory took the lead against Adelaide United, thanks to an excellent free-kick from Jake Brimmer. However, they couldn't hold on and lost that game 3-1, with Stefan Mauk scoring a brace for Adelaide.
They were scheduled to play Sydney FC after that, but that game had to be postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Wellington Phoenix let the win slip late in their previous match as they drew 1-1 against Brisbane Roar.
Tomer Hemed gave them the lead, but Golgol Mebrahtu equalized for Brisbane in the 86th minute to peg Phoenix back.
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head
Melbourne Victory won the last meeting between these two teams. Rudy Gestede scored twice with two headers as Victory won that game 2-0.
Wellington Phoenix form guide: D-L-W-W-L
Melbourne Victory form guide: L-L-L-W-L
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Team News
Wellington Phoenix
Luke DeVere is likely to be the only Wellington Phoenix player who will miss this game.
Injured: Luke DeVere
Suspended: None
Melbourne Victory
Victory captain Leigh Broxham has been suspended for the clash against Wellington after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Adelaide.
Defender Aaron Anderson, 20, came off injured in the second half against Adelaide but was named in the squad to face Sydney.
Meanwhile, Rudy Gestede – whose brace inspired a win over the Phoenix last month – was left out of that squad due to a knee injury.
Injured: Rudy Gestede
Suspended: Leigh Broxham
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XIs
Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; Louis Fenton, Liam McGing, Tim Payne, James McGarry; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Tomer Hemed, David Ball
Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Storm Roux, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Adama Traore; Jake Brimmer, Jacob Butterfield; Brandon Lauton, Robbie Kruse, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory Prediction
Wellington Phoenix are definitely the more fancied side heading into this game.
They should beat a Victory side that have conceded nine goals in their last two A-League matches.
Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-1 Melbourne Victory