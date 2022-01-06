Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle Jets take on Wellington Phoenix on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets are in eighth place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Jets suffered a 2-1 defeat against Macarthur FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations in recent months. The New Zealand-based outfit secured a brilliant victory in the FFA Cup this week and will want to revive their league fortunes in this game.

Wellington Phoenix @WgtnPhoenixFC



Thank you to everyone who tuned in and supported us!



Best supporters in the league!



🖤 What a night!Thank you to everyone who tuned in and supported us!Best supporters in the league! What a night!Thank you to everyone who tuned in and supported us! Best supporters in the league! 💛🖤 https://t.co/qY9Un8WpET

Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have a good record against Newcastle Jets and have won 20 out of 39 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed 13 victories against Wellington Phoenix and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 4-0 victory for Newcastle Jets. Wellington Phoenix struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-W

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-D-L

Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Oliver Sail is unavailable for selection and will not be included in the squad this weekend. Wellington Phoenix have also confirmed that two of their players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Oliver Sail

Doubtful: Oskar van Hattum

Unavailable: None

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets have no injury concerns at the moment and have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. The Jets have made several additions to their team and have a point to prove this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dane Ingham; Kosta Grozos; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Savvas Siatravanis, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Wellington Phoenix pulled off a stunning result in the FFA Cup this week and will look to build a positive streak this month. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Newcastle Jets have shown flashes of brilliance this season and will be eager to resume their league season on Saturday. The Jets have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand in this match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-2 Newcastle Jets

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi