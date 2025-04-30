Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2, 2025

Wellington Phoenix welcome Perth Glory to the Wellington Regional Stadium in their final A-League match of the season on Friday. The Glory are set to finish at the bottom of the standings, while a win could help Phoenix finish 10th.
The hosts have won one of their last 12 games across competitions. They suffered a third consecutive loss last week, a 1-0 loss at Brisbane Roar, failing to score for the first time since February.
Perth, meanwhile, have also won one of their last 12 league games. They lost 1-0 at Auckland in their previous outing, their fifth consecutive away defeat.
Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 53 times across competitions, with Phoenix leading 22-20..
- Wellington are unbeaten in 11 meetings against Glory and registered a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October.
- Phoenix have outscored Perth 27-20 in 25 league games.
- Perth have lost five of their last six league games and have scored in four outings.
- Wellington have endured a winless run at home in 2025, losing three of seven games.
- Phoenix have scored at least twice in four of their last five meetings against Perth, keeping two consecutive clean sheets.
Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Prediction
Wellington have suffered three consecutive losses, conceding seven goals. They are unbeaten in five home games against Glory, scoring at least twice.
Perth, meanwhile, have two wins in 2025, though both have come at home. They have lost their last five away games, conceding 12 times and scoring thrice. They are winless in league meetings against Phoenix since 2021, failing to score in the last two.
While both teams have struggled recently, considering Wellington's good recent record against Glory, expect them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Wellington 2-1 Perth
Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Wellington to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes