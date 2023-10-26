Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

Wellington Phoenix host Perth Glory at the Sky Stadium in the A League on Saturday (October 28).

Both sides dropped points in their season opener last week. Wellington drew goalless at Western Sidney, while Perth drew 2-2 at home to Newcastle Jets.

The Nix finished sixth (out of 12 teams) last season, earning qualification to the Finals series but were knocked out in the quarterfinals. Wellington and Perth shared the spoils in their last two clashes (2-2, 1-1). The hosts have drawn and lost in their last two games at the Sky Stadium.

Perth, meanwhile, are fifth in the standings – three places above Wellington. They endured a dismal campaign last season, prompting the resignation of head coach Ruben Zadkovich. They won only seven of 26 games and drew eight to finish ninth and failed to qualify for the Finals series.

The Glory are aiming for a better campaign this term, according to new coach Alen Stajcic. However, they need to quickly get over last weekend’s frustrating home setback.

Nevertheless, snatching maximum points at the Sky Stadium appears to be a tall order for Perth, where they haven't won since August 2020.

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wellington have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five games with Perth.

The hosts have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

Perth have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Wellington have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Perth have drawn once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Wellington: D-L-W-L-W; Perth: D-L-L-L-L

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Prediction

Wellington star striker Oskar Zawada, who scored 15 goals last season to emerge as the third top scorer, is yet to open his account. The hosts will hope to exploit their home advantage against Perth.

The Glory scored twice in their opening game, through Stefan Colakovski and Adam Taggart. Nevertheless, Wellington come in as the favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Wellington 2-1 Perth

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Wellington

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Wellington to score first – No

Tip 4: Perth to score - Yes