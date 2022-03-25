Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory lock horns at the Sky Stadium on Saturday.

The Phoenix head into the game on a two-match winning streak, while the visitors are without a win in any of their last seven games.

Wellington Phoenix failed to return to winning ways last Friday as they fell to a humbling 4-0 defeat at Newcastle Jets.

This was the second consecutive away defeat for the Phoenix after they fell to a 2-1 loss away to Brisbane Roar which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 21 points from 15 games, Wellington Phoenix are currently seventh in the A-League table, three points off Melbourne Victory in the final playoffs qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Perth Glory continue to struggle for form as they were beaten 4-1 by Brisbane Roar on home turf last time out.

They have now failed to win any of their last seven games, losing five and claiming three draws since beating the Roar 2-0 in February’s reverse fixture.

Perth Glory are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table after picking up 13 points from 16 games so far.

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Head-To-Head

Perth Glory boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides. Wellington Phoenix have won 16 games in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine different occasions.

Wellington Phoenix Form Guide: W-D-W-L-L

Perth Glory Form Guide: D-L-L-D-L

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Team News

Wellington Phoenix

The hosts will be without the services of Alex Rufer, who has been sidelined after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture. He is joined on the club’s injury table by Jaushua Sotirio, Reno Piscopo and Oskar van Hattum.

Injured: Alex Rufer, Oskar van Hattum, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio

Suspended: None

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar, Daniel Sturridge, Kosuke Ota and veteran forward Andy Keogh are all recuperating from injuries and will miss Saturday’s game.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Daniel Sturridge, Kosuke Ota, Andy Keogh

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; James McGarry, Finn Surman; Tim Payne, Scott Wootton; Nicholas Pennington, Joshua Laws, Walter Sandoval, Sam Sutton; Gary Hooper, George Ott

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cameron Cook; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Joshua Rawlins; Callum Timmins, Pacifique Niyongabire, Nick Fitzgerald, Giordano Colli; Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have suffered a dip in form over the last two weeks, failing to win any of their last two games. However, they will fancy their chances against a Perth Glory side who are rooted to the bottom of the table. We predict the Phoenix will pick up all three points in this one and continue their race for a place in the playoffs.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-1 Perth Glory

