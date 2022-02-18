Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Wellington Phoenix take on Sydney FC on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Sydney FC are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have stepped up after a slow start to their campaign. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Western United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive so far. The hosts eased past Brisbane Roar by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an impressive record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 22 out of 40 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 13 victories against Sydney FC and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Sydney FC. Wellington Phoenix were not at their best on the day and will want to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-W-W

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-D-L

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Oliver Sail has recovered from his injury and was impressive this week. Gary Hooper is injured and will be ruled out of the match against Sydney FC on Saturday.

Injured: Gary Hooper

Doubtful: Oskar van Hattum

Unavailable: None

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Kosta Barbarouses, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Luke Brattan picked up an injury in last month's FFA Cup match and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Kosta Barbarouses, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Sydney FC @SydneyFC Fujitsu coolest moment of the week. Kosta Barbarouses is back and raring to go. Fujitsu coolest moment of the week. Kosta Barbarouses is back and raring to go. https://t.co/KdrBxwsES1

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, James Donachie; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Patrick Yazbek, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Bobo

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix are unbeaten in their last five games in the A-League and have managed to turn their campaign around in recent weeks. The home side has impressive players in its ranks and will want to make the most of its form this weekend.

Sydney FC have shown improvement over the past few weeks but will need to work hard to improve their standing in the league table. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Sydney FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi