Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

League leaders Wellington Phoenix will invite Western Sydney Wanderers to the Wellington Regional Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts maintained their one-point lead over Melbourne Victory with a 3-0 win over Macarthur on Monday. Bozhidar Kraev opened the scoring in the 40th minute and Kosta Barbarouses scored for the first time this season, bagging a second-half brace.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games last Friday as Dylan Pierias' first goal of the season helped them to a 1-0 win over Adelaide United. They climbed to third place in the standings following the win and trail the hosts by two points.

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 35 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these games closely, with the visitors having a narrow 16-12 lead in wins and seven games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts and they played a goalless draw in their previous outing in the campaign opener.

Four of the last six league meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the hosts failing to score thrice in that period and the hosts failing to score twice.

Wellington Phoenix have the best defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding seven goals in eight games. Interestingly, they have kept three clean sheets in their last four league games.

Western Sydney Wanderers, meanwhile, have the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding eight goals. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last five league outings.

The visitors are unbeaten in away games this season, with two of the three games ending in a draw.

The Wanderers have just one win in their last seven away meetings against Wellington, suffering four defeats.

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The Yellow Army have suffered just two defeats in their last 10 home games in the A-League. Interestingly, they have scored at least once in 17 of their last 18 home games in the league and should find the back of the net in this match.

Wellington Phoenix are winless in their last three meetings against the visitors, scoring just one goal in these games while conceding five times in that period. Three of their five wins this season have come at home, so they'll be hopeful of a positive outcome.

The Wanderers have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their travels this season. Interestingly, they have recorded just two wins in their last 14 away games. They registered their first win of the month last week and will look to build on that form here. Tom Beadling was injured last week and Joshua Brillante was sent off, so the duo are unlikely to travel to New Zealand for the match.

Both teams have suffered just one defeat in the league this season and having played a goalless draw in October, we expect them to play out another low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Antonsson to score or assist any time - Yes