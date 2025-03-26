Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers return to action when they square off in round 24 of the Australian A-League on Saturday. Alen Stajcic’s men head into the weekend on a run of four back-to-back victories and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Ad

Wellington Phoenix failed to find their feet in their last outing before the international break as they played out a 1-1 draw with Sydney FC at the Allianz Stadium on March 16.

Giancarlo Italiano’s side have now gone seven back-to-back games without a win across all competitions, losing four and claiming three draws since January’s 1-0 victory over Macarthur.

Wellington Phoenix have picked up 20 points from their 20 A-League matches so far to sit 11th in the standings, only above strugglers Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Western Sydney Wanderers turned in an attacking show of class last time out when they fought back from two goals down to secure a 4-2 victory over Melbourne Victory on home turf.

Stajcic’s men have now won four straight matches and are unbeaten in their last six games, claiming five wins and one draw since a 1-0 defeat against Auckland on January 26.

With 34 points from 20 matches, Western Sydney Wanderers are currently third in the A-League standings, eight points off first-placed Auckland and four behind second-placed Western United.

Ad

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Western Sydney Wanderers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Italiano’s men are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games against Western Sydney Wanderers, claiming five wins and two draws since March 2019.

Western Sydney are unbeaten in their last seven games on the road, picking up five wins and two draws since November’s 4-2 defeat against Sydney FC.

Wellington Phoenix have won just one of their last seven home games while picking up three draws and losing three since mid-December.

Ad

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have struggled to get going this year and are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Western Sydney side who are looking to secure a top-two finish.

Stajcic’s men head into the weekend as one of the most in-form sides in the division and we are backing them to come away with the desired result.

Ad

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western Sydney Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Western Sydney’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the visitors’ last five outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback