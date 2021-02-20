Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Wellington Phoenix play Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday at the Wollongong Showground looking for much-needed points to kickstart their A-League season.

Wellington have picked up only four points from six games so far. They are level on points with bottom-placed Melbourne Victory but are ahead on goal difference.

Due to restrictions imposed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to play their home games at Wollongong this season.

In their last game, Wellington lost 2-0 to current league leaders Central Coast Mariners. David Ball was sent off midway through the first half when the scores were level. The Marines made full use of the man advantage to secure another three points.

Western Sydney Wanderers are currently fourth in the A-League standings, with 12 points from seven games so far.

In their last game, Western Sydney beat Melbourne Victory 2-0, but left it late to secure the points.

Graham Dorrans and Kwame Yeboah scored late second-half goals, as Western Sydney continued a rather impressive start to their season.

Head coach Carl Robinson on taking on a very difficult Wellington team tomorrow #WSW #WELvWSW pic.twitter.com/YFKuBXzBw1 — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) February 20, 2021

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Western Sydney Wanderers have won 13 out of the last 26 games that they have played against Wellington Phoenix, losing nine of those matches.

Wellington Phoenix form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Wellington Phoenix

Tomer Hemed has a hamstring problem, while Jaushua Sotirio has a knee injury, which will ensure that both players will miss this game.

Luke DeVere injured his knee in their last game, and is expected to be ruled out for several weeks.

🔄 Our squad news is in for #WELvWSW 🔄



🤕 Four players out (Ball, DeVere, Hemed, Sotirio) for this match, but Cammy Devlin and Josh Laws are in! 🤙



Read more: https://t.co/Psz24umNbR pic.twitter.com/QWzrLsfa0j — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) February 20, 2021

Injured: Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sotirio, Luke DeVere

Suspended: David Ball

Western Sydney Wanderers

Defender Tass Mourdoukoutas is still ruled out with an ankle injury. Dylan McGowan is said to be more advanced in his recovery and could feature in this game.

Vedran Janjetovic is a long-term absentee, as he recovers from an injured shoulder.

Injured: Tass Mourdoukoutas, Vedran Janjetovic

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XIs

Advertisement

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Marinovic; James McGarry, Joshua Laws, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Tim Payne; Clayton Lewis, Matthew Ridenton, Alex Rufer, Reno Piscopo; Ulises Davila, Mirza Muratovic

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; James Troisi, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Due to suspensions and injuries, Wellington's source of goals has been taken away from them for the moment. Given that, Western Sydney Wanderers head into this game as favorites.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-2 Western Sydney Wanderers