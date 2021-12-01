Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this week as Western Sydney Wanderers take on Wellington Phoenix on Friday. Both teams have made robust starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix are in third place in the A-League standings and have been impressive so far this season. The New Zealand-based outfit edged Central Coast Mariners to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Wanderers played out a 2-2 draw against Newcastle Jets in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a slight edge over Wellington Phoenix and have won 12 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 10 victories against the Wanderers and will want to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Western Sydney Wanderers were not at their best on the day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-D

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-D

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Sam Sutton is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Louis Fenton has made progress with his recovery and will be included in the squad against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Injured: Sam Sutton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Keanu Baccus is also struggling with his fitness and will be sidelined this week.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Keanu Baccus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Callan Elliot; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, David Ball; Jaushua Sotirio, Gary Hooper

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; Bernie Ibini-Isei, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have made a strong start to their A-League campaign and will be confident going into this game. The hosts have an improved squad this season and will be intent on making their mark in the competition.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are yet to pick up their first victory and will look to prove their mettle this week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi