Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers take on Wellington Phoenix on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Wanderers edged Newcastle Jets to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. The home side suffered a 4-0 defeat against Central Coast Mariners last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 15 out of 30 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 10 victories against the Wanderers and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers. Wellington Phoenix were poor on the day and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-L-L

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-D-D-L-D

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Clayton Lewis picked up an injury while on international duty and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Reno Piscopo has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Oskar van Hattum, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last month and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Scott Wootton; Nicholas Pennington, Louis Fenton, Walter Sandoval, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Tomislav Mrcela, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have shown considerable improvement this season but were stunned by the Mariners in their previous game. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers have struggled this year and will need to be at their best in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi