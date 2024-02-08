Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Wellington Phoenix will welcome Western United to the Sky Stadium for an Australian A-League clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Central Coast Mariners at the same venue on Tuesday.

Western United, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Sydney FC. Fabio Gomes and Jake Girdwood-Reich scored to give the visitors a two-goal lead by the 43rd minute. However, Noah Botic halved the deficit in first-half injury time. Benjamin Garuccio drew the game level in the 53rd minute.

Saturday's game is a clash between two sides on opposing ends of the table. Western United are at the foot of the standings with just eight points to show for their efforts in 14 games. Wellington Phoenix lead the way having garnered 30 points from 16 games.

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 14th meeting between the two sides. Wellington Phoenix have nine wins to their name, Western United were victorious on three occasions while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Wellington Phoenix claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Wellington Phoenix's draw with Central Coast Mariners ended their run of six successive league games to witness goals at both ends.

Western United are winless in their last six games, losing four games in the process.

The away team has won in four of the last five games between these two sides.

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have been the most dominant side in the league this season and have a two-point advantage at the summit of the standings. They are unbeaten across their last six games but will be aiming to get back to winning ways, having drawn their last two.

Western United, by contrast, have struggled throughout the campaign and have won just two games all season (10 losses).

We are backing the Yellow Army to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 3-1 Western United

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wellington Phoenix to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Wellington Phoenix to score over 1.5 goals