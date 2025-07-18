Wellington Phoenix vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Wellington Phoenix will welcome Wrexham to Wellington Regional Stadium in a friendly on Saturday. Phoenix will play for the first time this season, while the visitors will conclude their Down Under Tour with this match.

The hosts were last in action in the Australia Cup playoff in May, registering a 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar to secure their place in the competition's round of 32 later this month.

The Red Dragons met A-League teams—Melbourne Victory and Sydney—in friendlies earlier this month. They overcame Victory 3-0 last week, thanks to goals from Tom O'Connor, Ryan Hardie, and George Evans. They failed to continue that form and fell to a 2-1 loss to Sydney earlier this week. They took the lead from an own goal, following a James McLean free-kick, but Sydney produced a strong performance to secure their comeback.

Wellington Phoenix vs Wrexham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

This is the first meeting against a Welsh side for Phoenix, while the visitors will also face a team from New Zealand for the first time.

Phoenix had concluded their 2024-25 A-League campaign on a four-game losing streak, conceding nine goals.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games.

Phoenix have lost their last two friendlies and have failed to score in these losses as well.

The Red Dragons have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.

Phoenix have registered just three wins in all competitions in 2025, with two of them registered on their travels.

Wellington Phoenix vs Wrexham Prediction

The Nix will play for the first time after roughly two months and might be a bit rusty. Head coach Giancarlo Italiano is likely to field academy players in this match as Nathan Walker, Alex Rufer, Tim Payne, Corban Piper, Alby Kelly-Heald, and Paulo Retre are injured.

The Red Dragons have scored four goals in two friendlies thus far and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they conceded two goals in a match for the first time since April in their loss to Sydney last week.

Jack Marriott will miss this match as he is set to undergo appendix removal surgery. Ollie Rathbone was injured against Sydney and will be sidelined for at least two weeks.

The Red Dragons have enjoyed a prolific run in their recent games and, considering Wellington's recent form, the visitors should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-3 Wrexham

Wellington Phoenix vs Wrexham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wrexham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

