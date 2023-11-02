Wellington vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

Wellington Phoenix will entertain Brisbane Roar at Sky Stadium in A-League action on Saturday.

Wellington vs Brisbane Roar Preview

The last meeting between the sides ended in a 2-2 draw at Sky Stadium in March. Who will blink first this time? Both teams have picked up four points each from their first two games of the season. They will be looking to improve their positions in the standings on matchday three, with eyes on the top spot held by Adelaide.

The Nix are yet to win the Premiership or the Championship. They finished sixth in the regular season last term and made it to the Finals Series but were knocked out in the Elimination Finals. The last time Wellington defeated Brisbane Roar at Sky Stadium was in an A-League clash in February 2022 (3-0).

Brisbane Roar opened their season on the road against Macarthur (1-1) before crushing Sydney 3-0 at home on matchday two. They are about to embark on their second trip of the season. The visitors boast an impressive away record, losing only once in their last seven outings in all competitions.

The Roar finished eighth out of 12 teams last season and did not qualify for the Finals Series, prompting the dismissal of coach Warren Moon. Ross Aloisi was made to return to the club as head coach after previously serving as assistant. Brisbane Roar’s previous success at the Sky Stadium dates back to January 2017 (1-0).

Wellington vs Brisbane Roar Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wellington have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Brisbane Roar.

Wellington have won twice and lost thrice in their last five home matches against Brisbane Roar.

Wellington have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home

Brisbane Roar have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away matches.

Wellington have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Brisbane Roar have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Wellington vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Polish striker Oskar Zawada, who led Wellington with 15 goals last season, is yet to open his account this term. He is hoping to be back in the spotlight to help his side snatch maximum points against the visitors.

Henry Hore has hit the ground running, scoring twice for Brisbane Roar in two games. He will be eying a third effort this weekend.

We expect Wellington to come out on top based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Wellington 2-1 Brisbane Roar

Wellington vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Wellington to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Wellington to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Brisbane Roar to score - Yes