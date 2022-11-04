Wellington vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2022

Wellington Phoenix will welcome Macarthur FC for a matchday 5 fixture in the Australian A-League on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Melbourne City last weekend. City took a two-goal lead into the break courtesy of goals from Jamie McClaren and Marco Tilio but a second-half fightback from Phoenix saw them leave AAMI Park with a point.

Macarthur FC fell to a 3-2 defeat on home turf against Sydney FC in a game that saw them reduced to 10 men. Patrick Wood, Robert Mak and Adrian Segecic all scored for the visitors.

The defeat saw the Bulls drop to sixth spot in the table, having garnered five points from four matches. Wellington Phoenix occupy the ninth spot with three points to their name from four games.

Wellington vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on six occasions in the past and they are evenly split down the middle with two wins apiece in addition to two draws.

Their most recent meeting came in August when Macarthur claimed a 2-0 home win.

Wellington Phoenix are winless in four league games this season, drawing three and losing one.

Macarthur won all five games in the Australian Cup en route to winning the title but have won just one of four league matches so far.

Each of Wellington Phoenix's four league games this season saw both sides find the back of the net.

Four of the six head-to-head games between the two sides produced two or fewer goals.

Macarthur FC are unbeaten in six away matches in all competitions, stretching back to April.

Wellington vs Macarthur Prediction

Macarthur have not been able to translate the form that saw them win the Australian Cup into league action, with just one win registered all season.

Wellington Phoenix have fared much worse and are winless in the league, showing a high propensity for draws.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-2 Macarthur

Wellington vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Three of Wellington Phoenix's four league games ended in a share of the spoils).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Each of Wellington Phoenix's four league games this season saw both sides find the back of the net).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

