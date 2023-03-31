Wellington vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Wellington Phoenix welcome Melbourne Victory to the Sky Stadium for a matchday 22 fixture in the Australian A League on Saturday (April 1).

The hosts are coming off a 5-1 defeat at Adelaide United before the international break. Four different players got on the scoresheet, with Craig Goodwin providing a second-half assist and goal, while Scott Wooton's 16th-minute own goal opened the floodgates.

Melbourne, meanwhile, claimed a routine 2-0 home win over Central Coast Mariners. Bruno Fornaroli and Fernando Gonzalez scored in either half to inspire their side to victory before Gonzalez saw red in the 66th minute.

Despite the win, Victory remain rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered 21 points from 20 games. Wellington are fifth with 31 points to show for their efforts after 21 outings.

Wellington vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 44 previous occasions, with Melbourne leading 23-11.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Melbourne win 3-1 at home.

Four of their last five games have had goals at both ends and produced at least three goals.

Melbourne have won just two of their last 11 away games across competitions.

Wellington are unbeaten in five home games against Melbourne, winning four, including the last three.

Wellington have scored at least twice in four of their last six home games.

Wellington vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne have a superior head-to-head record, but their struggles this season mean they come into the game as outsiders. They also have a poor recent record at Wellington, having failed to win on their last five visits.

Wellington are in the playoff spotsm and a win will help consolidate their position in the top six. Games involving both sides tend to be high-scoring affairs. The trend should continue in a comfortable win for Wellington.

Prediction: Wellington 3-1 Melbourne

Wellington vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wellington to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Wellington to score over 1.5 goals

