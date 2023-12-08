Wellington vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

Wellington Phoenix will entertain Newcastle Jets at Sky Stadium in the A-League Men on Saturday.

The hosts have maintained their early momentum across six matchdays, with no sign of slackening. Wellington sit atop of the standings with 14 points courtesy of four wins and two draws. However, their position remains far from secure as they enjoy only a two-point gap above the second and third placed teams.

The Nix are in search of their first top-flight title, as they are yet to win any major trophy since their founding in 2007. Last season, they finished in sixth place and qualified for the Finals series but were knocked out in the Elimination-finals. Their previous meeting with Newcastle Jets also took place at Sky Stadium, with Wellington prevailing 2-1.

The visitors are struggling to get over their hangover from last season when they managed a 10th place finish out of 12 teams. Newcastle Jets kicked off the new campaign with same fortunes and same results despite the recruitment of 10 new players and a new coach. Robert Stanton is under pressure to make improvements.

The Jets have won once, drawn twice and lost thrice, which leaves them in ninth place with just five points out of 18 possible. The gaffer has blamed some of their woes on injuries to midfielder Jason Berthomier and winger Jacob Dowse. Newcastle Jets have won once in their last five trips in all competitions.

Wellington vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wellington have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Newcastle Jets.

Wellington have won four times while Newcastle Jets have prevailed once in their last five clashes at Sky Stadium.

Wellington have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Newcastle Jets have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Wellington have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Newcastle Jets have won once, drawn once and lost thrice. Form Guide: Wellington – W-W-D-W-W, Newcastle Jets – L-L-W-D-L.

Wellington vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Polish striker Oskar Zawada and Bulgarian midfielder Bozhidar Kraev have been excellent for Wellington, with four and three goals respectively. Goalkeeper Alex Paulsen boasts three clean sheets out of six games.

Newcastle Jets’s main attacking threat has been Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, who has netted four times while Trent Buhagiar boasts three assists.

Wellington come into the game as favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Wellington 3-1 Newcastle Jets

Wellington vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Wellington

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Wellington to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Newcastle Jets to score - Yes