Wellington vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

Wellington Phoenix will play host to Perth Glory at Central Energy Trust Arena in the A-League on Saturday.

Wellington vs Perth Glory Preview

The two sides emerged successfully from their respective previous meetings, with Wellington Phoenix overcoming Central Coast Mariners 2-1 while Perth Glory crushed Melbourne Victory 3-1. The hosts claimed two straight wins in their previous fixtures, defeating Sydney and Brisbane Roar on their respective turfs.

The Nix have won five league matches, drawn five, and lost three, securing 20 points from a possible 39 on offer. They sit fourth in the standings, seven points adrift of leaders Melbourne City. Wellington's last meeting with Perth Glory ended in a 1-1 draw but their two previous clashes were dominated by the hosts.

The visitors finished on the floor last season -12th out of 12 teams – but have had a good start to the new campaign. Perth Glory have won five matches so far, like most of the top eight teams in the table. They have drawn twice and lost six times, sitting in the eighth spot with 17 points.

The Glory could leap into the playoff zone (3-6) if they claim maximum points in New Zealand but that appears to be a tall order. Perth Glory have endured terrible away form this term, losing four times in their last five matches on the road. Their last win at the Central Energy Trust Arena was in August 2020.

Wellington vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wellington have won three of their last five clashes with Perth Glory, drawing twice.

Wellington have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Perth Glory at home.

Wellington have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Perth Glory have won once in their last five away matches, losing four times.

Wellington have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches likewise Perth Glory who have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Wellington vs Perth Glory Prediction

Oskar Zawada and Bozhidar Kraev have been consistent and reliable for the hosts, netting six and five times respectively. Left-back Callan Elliot boasts four assists.

The visitors are yet to cure their misfiring from last season. Their five top scorers boast two goals each. Adrián Sardinero is sidelined with an injury.

Wellington possess a solid unit capable of getting Perth Glory under control, and we expect the hosts to win.

Prediction: Wellington 2-1 Perth Glory

Wellington vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Wellington

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Wellington to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Perth Glory to score - Yes

