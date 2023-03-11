Wellington vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th March 2023

Wellington Phoenix will play host to Sydney FC at Eden Park in A-League action on Sunday.

Wellington vs Sydney FC Preview

Both teams sit close to each other with one point separating them. The hosts are fifth-placed with 28 points, while the visitors follow behind with 27 points after 19 rounds of matches. Wellington have won seven games, drawn seven, and lost five. They will look to build on their home win against Newcastle Jets.

The Nix are yet to win the Premiership or Championship. Achieving those objectives remains possible if they make the grade in the remaining seven fixtures of the regular season. Wellington are nine points adrift of table-toppers Melbourne City and three points behind second-placed Western Sydney Wanderers.

The visitors hold the record for most titles in the A-League Premiership and Championship, with four and five titles respectively. Sydney FC still have glory in their sights but time is running out as we enter the final lap of the campaign. They need more wins for a turnaround and not draws or defeats.

The Sky Blues will look to draw inspiration from their past successes against The Nix as they travel to Wellington. Sydney FC have returned from Eden Park unscathed in their last five trips. However, they will miss the services of two key players. Top scorer Adam Le Fondre is out with an injury while Max Burgess is under suspension.

Wellington vs Sydney FC Prediction

Wellington have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Sydney FC.

Wellington have drawn twice and lost thrice against Sydney FC in their last five meetings at home.

Wellington have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

Sydney FC have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Wellington have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Sydney FC have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Oskar Zawada, the hosts’ most influential player of the season, powered his goal tally to 11 in their 2-1 win over Newcastle Jets last weekend. He is expected to be the main attacking threat against the visitors.

Goal responsibilities will fall on Joe Lolley and Robert Mak following the absence of Adam Le Fondre. The duo have scored five times each.

Wellington will not easily let go of the bragging rights this time, and we expect them to win.

Prediction: Wellington 2-1 Sydney FC

Wellington vs Sydney FC

Tip 1: Result – Wellington

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Wellington to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sydney FC to score - Yes

