Wellington vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022 

Wellington Phoenix will welcome Western Sydney Wanderers to the WIN Stadium for an Australian A-League matchday seven fixture on Saturday (December 10).
The hosts have not been in action since a 3-2 defeat at home against Western United last month. Wellington took a two-goal lead through Oskar Zawada and Bozhidar Kraev. A late collapse, though, saw Western United claim maximum points, with Alessandro Diamanti scoring an injury time winner off the bench.
Western, meanwhile, last played competitive football last month, when they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory at Sydney FC. Kusini Yungi's 70th-minute strike was the difference between the two teams.
They followed that up with a harrowing 5-1 defeat against Everton in a friendly. Anthony Gordon was the star of the show for the Merseyside outfit, scoring a hat-trick.
Wanderers will turn their attention to league action, where they're second with 13 points, three behind league leaders Melbourne City. Wellington, meanwhile, are eighth with six points.
Wellington vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have clashed on 30 occasions, with Wanderers leading 13-12.
- Their most recent meeting in May saw the Phoenix win 2-1 away.
- Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen both teams score and have also produced at least three goals.
- Wanderers have won their two away league games this season by a 1-0 scoreline.
- Wellington's six league games this season have seen both teams score, with the last five producing at least four goals.
Bet $5 Win $150 if your team wins on DraftKings
Wellington vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction
Wanderers are just three points off league leaders Melbourne City, so a win here would put them on course to claim one of the top two playoff spots.
Games involving Wellington tend to be high-scoring, and the trend should continue with a victory for the visitors.
Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-3 Western Sydney Wanderers
$1000 No Sweat First Bet on FanDuel
Wellington vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Western Sydney to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022