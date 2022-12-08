Wellington vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022 

Wellington Phoenix will welcome Western Sydney Wanderers to the WIN Stadium for an Australian A-League matchday seven fixture on Saturday (December 10).

The hosts have not been in action since a 3-2 defeat at home against Western United last month. Wellington took a two-goal lead through Oskar Zawada and Bozhidar Kraev. A late collapse, though, saw Western United claim maximum points, with Alessandro Diamanti scoring an injury time winner off the bench.

Western, meanwhile, last played competitive football last month, when they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory at Sydney FC. Kusini Yungi's 70th-minute strike was the difference between the two teams.

They followed that up with a harrowing 5-1 defeat against Everton in a friendly. Anthony Gordon was the star of the show for the Merseyside outfit, scoring a hat-trick.

Wellington Phoenix 🔥 @WgtnPhoenixFC



Today, both our A-League Women's & Men's teams visited Raroa Normal Intermediate, for a day filled with fun football games, photos & signings!



Thank you for having us today Raroa! We had a lot of fun!



wellingtonphoenix.com | 🖤



📸 | COMMUNITYToday, both our A-League Women's & Men's teams visited Raroa Normal Intermediate, for a day filled with fun football games, photos & signings!Thank you for having us today Raroa! We had a lot of fun!📸 | @NZPhotomac COMMUNITY 🙌Today, both our A-League Women's & Men's teams visited Raroa Normal Intermediate, for a day filled with fun football games, photos & signings! 🔥Thank you for having us today Raroa! We had a lot of fun!wellingtonphoenix.com | 💛🖤📸 | @NZPhotomac https://t.co/e5j7WRWQFS

Wanderers will turn their attention to league action, where they're second with 13 points, three behind league leaders Melbourne City. Wellington, meanwhile, are eighth with six points.

Wellington vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 30 occasions, with Wanderers leading 13-12.

Their most recent meeting in May saw the Phoenix win 2-1 away.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen both teams score and have also produced at least three goals.

Wanderers have won their two away league games this season by a 1-0 scoreline.

Wellington's six league games this season have seen both teams score, with the last five producing at least four goals.

Wellington vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Wanderers are just three points off league leaders Melbourne City, so a win here would put them on course to claim one of the top two playoff spots.

WS Wanderers FC @wswanderersfc



We caught up with midfielder Romain Amalfitano... Enjoying every day in the Red & BlackWe caught up with midfielder Romain Amalfitano... #WSW Enjoying every day in the Red & Black 👊We caught up with midfielder Romain Amalfitano... #WSW https://t.co/eRdluBH7EB

Games involving Wellington tend to be high-scoring, and the trend should continue with a victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-3 Western Sydney Wanderers

Wellington vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Western Sydney to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes