Wellington vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022 

Wellington Phoenix and Western United will battle for three points in the Australian A-League on Sunday (November 13).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 4-1 victory over Macarthur FC at the same venue last weekend. Benjamin Old, Clayton Lewis, Ben Waine and Bozhidar Kraev found the back of the net.

Western, meanwhile, suffered a 4-2 defeat at home against Adelaide United. Craig Goodwin scored and provided an assist in the first half to guide the visitors to all three points.

The defeat saw the Truganina outfit remain rooted to the bottom of the standings. Their title defence is not going according to plan, having garnered just one point from five games. Wellington, meanwhile, are in seventh spot with six points from five games.

Wellington vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wellington have seven wins from their ten previous games against Western, who have two wins, while one game has ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting in May saw Western claim a 1-0 win en route to winnng their maiden league crown.

All five of Wellington's league games this season have witnessed goals at both ends, with the last four producing at least four goals.

Western are yet to win a league game this season, losing four and drawing one of their five outings.

Western's victory in May snapped their run of four defeats against Wellington.

Four of Western's five league games have produced at least three goals, with both teams scoring in all the matches.

Wellington vs Western United Prediction

Western have struggled to match the heights of last season that saw them win their maiden league crown. Wellington, meanwhile, have not impressed either and have largely been average.

Both teams have shown a propensity for high-scoring games this term, and that trend to continue with a narrow win for Wellington.

Prediction: Wellington 3-1 Western United

Wellington vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Wellington to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score 2+ goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes