Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023 

Werder Bremen will host Augsburg at Weserstadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a largely difficult Bundesliga campaign and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 2-0 by in-form Stuttgart last time out, conceding a goal in either half and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin.

Werder Bremen sit 13th in the league table with 11 points from 13 games. They are just four points above Union Berlin at the bottom of the pile and will be looking to widen that gap on Saturday.

Augsburg's encouraging performances under new boss Jess Thorup have seen them rise steadily up the table, with the side now targeting the European spots. They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in their last match, with Fredrik Jensen and Iago getting on the scoresheet before their opponents halved the deficit late in the game.

The visitors sit mid-table in ninth place with 17 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 meetings between Bremen and Augsburg. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won four of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and their last five across all competitions.

Bremen have conceded 27 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the third-highest in the competition so far.

All but one of Augsburg's four league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Fuggerstädter are one of just two teams in the German top flight this season without a clean sheet.

Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Prediction

Bremen are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last eight league games. They have won just one of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Augsburg are unbeaten in their last six matches, picking up three wins and three draws in that period. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 0-1 Augsburg

Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)