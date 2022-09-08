Werder Bremen vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Werder Bremen will entertain Augsburg at the Weserstadion in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The hosts returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win at VfL Bochum, with Niclas Fullkrug scoring a late six-minute brace. Bremen have endured a decent start to their league campaign. They are in eighth place in the standings with eight points.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have struggled in the league - winning just once. They have lost their last three games and have not scored in their last two. Augsburg fell to a 2-0 loss at home to Hertha Berlin last weekend.

Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 24 times across competitions. Werder enjoy a narrow 11-10 lead in wins, while three games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded a 2-0 home win in the Bundesliga against the other. Die Werderaner have won their last three home games against Augsburg.

Werder Bremen form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Augsburg form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Team News

Werder Bremen

The hosts will not be able to call upon the services of Jean-Manuel Mbom, Eren Dinkci, and Dikeni-Rafid Salifou because of injury. Leonardo Bittencourt has trained separately from the group and faces a late fitness test.

Jens Stage was injured in training, and there are doubts over his availability for this one.

Injured: Jean-Manuel Mbom, Eren Dinkci, Dikeni-Rafid Salifou

Doubtful: Leonardo Bittencourt, Jens Stage

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Augsburg

They have a lengthy injury list for their trip to Bremen. Felix Uduokhai and Niklas Dorsch have ankle injury, while Frederik Winther, Reece Oxford, Tobias Strobl, and Noel Joel Sarenren-Bazee are also sidelined with ailments. Hans Fredrik Jensen and Iago face late fitness tests.

Injured: Felix Uduokhai, Niklas Dorsch, Frederik Winther, Reece Oxford, Tobias Strobl, Noel Joel Sarenren-Bazee

Doubtful: Hans Fredrik Jensen, Iago

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Predicted XIs

Werder Bremen (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Marco Friedl, Milos Veljkovic, Amos Pieper; Mitchell Weiser, Romano Schmid, Christian Gross, Niklas Schmidt, Anthony Jung; Niclas Fullkrug, Marvin Ducksch

Augsburg (3-5-2): Rafael Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Maximilian Bauer; Daniel Caligiuri, Arne Maier, Carlos Gruezo, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Mads Pedersen; Ruben Vargas, Ermedin Demirovic

Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Prediction

Werder have a solid home record against Augsburg but have not won their last two home games, playing out a draw and suffering a defeat.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have the joint-worst attacking record in the league, scoring three goals in five games. They have lost their last three games, and given the injury crisis they are facing, they might struggle at Bremen, who should register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-0 Augsburg.

