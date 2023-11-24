Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with an impressive Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat in a friendly encounter at the hands of Hansa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional so far this season. The away side thrashed Union Berlin by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Werder Bremen have a good recent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won 16 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's 13 victories.

Werder Bremen have won only one of their last 12 matches against Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-1 margin in March 2019.

Since Bayer Leverkusen's promotion to the Bundesliga in 1979, Werder Bremen have picked up a total of 115 points against them - more than they have managed against any other opponent in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up a total of 31 points after 11 games this season - their best start to a campaign in Bundesliga history.

Bayer Leverkusen have won each of their last 12 matches in all competitions and have set a club record in this regard.

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been on an exceptional run this season and will be intent on making the most of their historic purple patch. The likes of Florian Wirtz and Jonas Hofmann have thrived under Xabi Alonso and will have roles to play in this fixture.

Werder Bremen are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes