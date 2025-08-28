Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen in an important encounter at the Weserstadion on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 17th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not made a good start to their league campaign. The hosts slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against TSG Hoffenheim last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a slight edge over Werder Bremen and have won 20 out of the last 56 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 19 victories.

Werder Bremen have won only one of their last 10 matches against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin away from home in March this year.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their last four matches at home in the Bundesliga and have kept clean sheets in each of these games.

Bayer Leverkusen are winless in their last four matches in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since May 2023.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 34 matches away from home in the Bundesliga.

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have an admirable squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a difficult transition at the moment. The likes of Nathan Tella and Patrik Schick can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Werder Bremen can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More