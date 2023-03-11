Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023 

Werder Bremen will host Bayer Leverkusen at the Weserstadion on Sunday (March 12) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have struggled in the league recently, dropping to the bottom half of the standings. Werder lost 2-1 to Augsburg in their last game. They would perhaps feel they deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing, particularly in the first half. Bremen are 11th in the league table with 30 points from 23 games.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league recently but remain hopeful of securing European football. They thrashed Hertha Berlin 4-1 in the league last weekend with four players getting on the scoresheet before beating Ferencvaros 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday (March 9). The visitors rea mid-table in ninth place with 31 points.

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Bremen and Leverkusen. The hosts have won 18 of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer.

There have been 16 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The visitors are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Five of Bremen's nine league wins this season have come at home.

Die Werkself have conceded 37 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the most by any team in the top half of the standings.

Die Werderaner have kept four league clean sheets this season, the third fewest in the top light.

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bremen have lost three of their last four league games and seven of their last ten in the competition. They have, however, won two of their last three home games.

Leverkusen, meawnhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leverkusen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored n all but one of their last seven matchups.)

