Werder Bremen vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Werder Bremen and Bochum go head-to-head at the Weserstadion in round 30 of German Bundesliga on Saturday. While Ole Werner’s men set out in search of a fourth win on the spin, the visitors will be looking to snap their run of four straight league defeats and begin their surge from the doldrums.

Werder Bremen continued their late push for a European qualification as they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over Stuttgart at the MHP Arena last Saturday.

Werner’s side have now won three games on the bounce and four of their most recent five league outings — having lost each of the four matches preceding this run.

This upturn in form has rekindled Werder Bremen’s dreams of securing a place in Europe as they now sit ninth in the Bundesliga table, three points off sixth-placed Freiburg in the Conference League qualifying spot.

On the other hand, Bochum dropped more points in their relegation dogfight as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Augsburg at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion last time out.

Dieter Hecking’s men have lost each of their last four league matches, conceding 12 goals and scoring three since their shock 3-2 win over Bayern Munich in March.

With 20 points from 29 matches, Bochum are currently 17th in the Bundesliga standings, two points behind 16th-placed Heidenheim in the relegation playoff spot.

Werder Bremen vs Bochum Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Werder Bremen have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having won 16 of the last 21 meetings between the two sides.

Bochum have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Hecking’s men, picking up seven wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in February 2008.

Bochum currently hold the division’s second-worst away record, having picked up just eight points from their 14 games on the road so far.

Werder Bremen vs Bochum Prediction

While Bochum find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table, Werder Bremen have upped the ante in recent weeks as they eye a place in Europe next season.

Werner’s men have won their last four home games against Bochum and we fancy them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 3-1 Bochum

Werder Bremen vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Werder Bremen to win

Tip 2: First to score - Werder Bremen (The home side have netted the opening goal in four of their last five games against Bochum)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 meetings)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More