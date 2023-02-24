Werder Bremen vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Werder Bremen will host Bochum at the Weserstadion on Saturday (February 25) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have struggled in the league in recent weeks but remain hopeful of retaining their top-flight status for another season. Bremen lost 2-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt in their last game, They could have no complaints after an offensively toothless performance that saw them attempt just three shots all game.

Bochum, meanwhile, have endured a difficult return to action after the restart, finding themselves just outside the drop zone. They lost 2-0 to Freiburg in their last league outing, finding themselves two goals down in the second half before a red card to captain Anthony Losilla scuppered their comeback hopes.

The visitors have picked up 19 points from 21 games and sit 16th in the standings.

Werder Bremen vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between Bremen and Bochum. The hosts have won 13 of these games, while the visitors have won just once. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture and their last 14 across competitions.

Bremen have picked up 13 points at homein the league this season. Only Hoffenheim (11) and Schalke (9) have picked up fewer.

Bochum have picked up nine points on the road in the league this season, the fewest in the Bundesliga.

Der Blau have the worst defensive record in the German top-flight this season, conceding a whopping 51 times.

Werder Bremen vs Bochum Prediction

Bremen are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost six of their last eight league games. They have lost three of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Bochum are on a three-game losing streak and have lost five of their last six games across competitions. They have struggled on the road this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 2-1 Bochum

Werder Bremen vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bremen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of their last ten games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven matchups.)

