Werder Bremen vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2023-24

Werder Bremen and Bochum draw the curtains on the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign when they square off in the season finale on Saturday. Heiko Butscher’s men journey to the Weserstadion needing at least a draw to guarantee their top-flight status for next season as they sit just three points above the relegation playoff spot.

Werder Bremen’s impressive late-season form continued last Saturday when they held RB Leipzig to a 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena.

Ole Werner’s side have now gone four consecutive games without defeat — claiming two wins and two draws — having picked up just two points from seven matches preceding this run.

This upturn in form has seen Werder Bremen secure their top-flight status as they now sit 11th in the Bundesliga table, nine points above the dreaded relegation zone.

On the other hand, Bochum’s survival hopes took a major blow last time out as they suffered a 5-0 hammering against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena.

Before that, Butscher’s men were on a two-game winning streak, snapping their eight-game winless run with a 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim on April 26, one week before edging out Union Berlin 3-2 away from home.

With 33 points from 33 matches, Bochum are 14th in the Bundesliga standings, three points above Union Berlin in the relegation playoff spot.

Werder Bremen vs Bochum Head-To-Head

Werder Bremen have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having picked up 14 wins from the last 20 meetings between the two teams. Bochum have managed just one win against Werner’s men in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Werder Bremen Form Guide: D-D-W-W-L

Bochum Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Werder Bremen vs Bochum Team News

Werder Bremen

Justin Njinmah and Amos Pieper will play no part in Saturday’s game due to injuries. Former Liverpool man Naby Keita is also unavailable for the hosts.

Injured: Justin Njinmah, Amos Pieper

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Naby Keita

Bochum

Bochum will be without many players down the team's spine who continue their spells on the sidelines due to injuries. Felix Passlack is currently suspended.

Injured: Philipp Forster, Moritz-Broni Kwarteng, Niclas Thiede, Danilo Soares, Mohammed Tolba, Michael Esser

Suspended: Felix Passlack

Werder Bremen vs Bochum Predicted XI

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Michael Zetterer; Milos Veljkovic, Marco Friedl, Anthony Jung; Mitchell Weiser, Felix Agu, Leonardo Bittencourt, Senne Lynen; Romano Schmid, Jens Stage, Marvin Ducksch

Bochum Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Riemann; Tim Oermann, Ivan Ordets, Keven Schlotterbeck, Bernardo; Anthony Losilla, Patrick Osterhage; Takuma Asano, Kevin Stoeger, Maximilian Wittek; Philipp Hofmann

Werder Bremen vs Bochum Prediction

Bochum need at least a draw to avoid final-day heartbreak as they sit just three points above the relegation playoff spot. We predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils against a Werder Bremen side with nothing to play for.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-1 Bochum

