Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen take on Borussia Dortmund in an important clash at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side defeated VfB Stuttgart by a 2-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar scoreline in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Ruhr Valley giants edged VfL Bochum to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Werder Bremen have a good recent record against Borussia Dortmund and have won 12 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Borussia Dortmund's 11 victories.

Werder Bremen have won 31 home games against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga - their best such record against a single team in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund have lost only one of their last 10 away games against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming in 2014.

Werder Bremen have started the second half of a Bundesliga season with consecutive victories for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

Borussia Dortmund have won all their four games in the Bundesliga this year - they last managed a similar feat in 2012.

Werder Bremen have won four home games in the Bundesliga this season - their best record in this regard since the 2018-19 campaign.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have been in exceptional form since the turn of the year and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The likes of Marco Reus and Julian Brandt can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow 🎙 Edin Terzic:



"Julian has adapted very well here. He's a very open and communicative guy. He's in great shape and didn't have any problems. In addition to his physique, Julian also gives us security when playing with the ball." 🎙 Edin Terzic:"Julian has adapted very well here. He's a very open and communicative guy. He's in great shape and didn't have any problems. In addition to his physique, Julian also gives us security when playing with the ball." https://t.co/tFUKU78G09

Werder Bremen can pack a punch on their day and have stepped up to the plate in the top flight. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Brandt to score - Yes

