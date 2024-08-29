Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen take on an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important clash at the Weserstadion on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Augsburg in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past Eintracht Frankfurt by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 29 out of the 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 15 victories.

Borussia Dortmund are set to play their 111th match against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - they have not played any other opponent more often in the competition.

Werder Bremen have failed to win their opening game of a Bundesliga campaign for the 10th consecutive year - they have lost six of these games.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since their promotion in 2022.

After only one defeat in a run of 15 matches away from home in the Bundesliga last season, Borussia Dortmund lost their last two such games of the season.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have started their season on a fairly positive note and have a good record in this fixture. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens scored a brace off the bench last week and will likely be rewarded with a place in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Werder Bremen have flattered to deceive over the past year and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to score - Yes

