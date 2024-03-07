Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen take on an impressive Borussia Dortmund side in an important encounter at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of TSG Hoffenheim in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Ruhr Valley outfit eased past Union Berlin by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 28 out of the last 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 15 victories.

Borussia Dortmund have won a total of 48 matches against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - they have a better record only against Eintracht Frankfurt in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund have found the back of the net in each of their last 23 matches against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, with their previous failure to score coming in a 2-0 defeat in 2011.

Werder Bremen have picked up a total of 13 points from their seven matches in the second half of the Bundesliga this season - only VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen have a better record during this period.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have flattered to deceive this season and will need to make amends ahead of this game. Karim Adeyemi and Niclas Fullkrug can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Werder Bremen have punched above their weight this season and could potentially secure a European place in the coming weeks. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Niclas Fullkrug to score - Yes