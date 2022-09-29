Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022 

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with Werder Bremen in an important encounter at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 10th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The away side eased past RB Leipzig by a 3-0 margin earlier this month and will want to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Monchegladbach have an impressive record against Werder Bremen and have won 18 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 12 victories.

Borussia Monchengladbach are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - their longest ongoing run against any team in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach are unbeaten in their last six away games against newly-promoted sides in the Bundesliga - the second-longest such run in the competition.

Werder Bremen have rescued points from losing positions on four occasions this season - FC Koln are the only other team to have managed to feat so far in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach are in impressive form in the Bundesliga and have lost only one of their last 11 games in the competition.

Werder Bremen have collected eight points away from home so far this season and have managed to pick up only one point from their three home games.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have been in impressive form in recent months and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The likes of Marcus Thuram and Jonas Hofmann can be lethal on their day and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Werder Bremen have not been at their best this season and have their work cut out for them in this fixture. Borussia Monchengladbach are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Monchengladbach

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

#SVWBMG 🎙️ Farke: "The Weserstadion can create some real energy. We will go about the game with respect and expect a tough match, but we're fired up for the challenge. We need to be at 100%." 🎙️ Farke: "The Weserstadion can create some real energy. We will go about the game with respect and expect a tough match, but we're fired up for the challenge. We need to be at 100%."#SVWBMG https://t.co/C47k4zpUq0

Tip 3: Borussia Monchengladbach to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Thuram to score - Yes

