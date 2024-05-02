Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with Borussia Monchengladbach in an important clash at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach are in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Union Berlin last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table and have also been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts eased past FC Augsburg by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Monchengladbach have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 18 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's 14 victories.

Werder Bremen have won only one of their last 14 matches against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga but did manage to win their most recent such home game by a 5-1 scoreline.

After a run of seven matches without a single victory in the Bundesliga, Werder Bremen have managed to win their last two matches in the competition.

Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up only 32 points from their 31 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their worst such tally at this stage of the season since their 2010-11 campaign.

Werder Bremen have picked up 37 points from their 31 matches in the Bundesliga - their best season in the last five years.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have struggled to make their mark this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The away side has been lacklustre in the final third and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Werder Bremen have a good squad at their disposal and have managed to arrest their recent slump. The hosts are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Werder Bremen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Werder Bremen to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Marvin Ducksch to score - Yes