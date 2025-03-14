Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Werder Bremen will invite Borussia Monchengladbach to the Weserstadion in a mid-table Bundesliga clash on Saturday. Monchengladbach have a four-point lead over Bremen and are in ninth place in the league table, three places above the hosts.

Die Werderaner returned to winning ways after five consecutive defeats last week, with a 2-0 away triumph over reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen. Romano Schmid broke the deadlock in the first half and Justin Njinmah doubled their lead in stoppage time.

The visitors suffered their second loss in three games last week, as they fell to a 3-1 home loss to Mainz. Stefan Lainer halved the deficit in the 73rd minute and Nadiem Amiri restored Mainz's two-goal lead four minutes later.

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and crossed paths 115 times across all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 46 wins. Bremen are not far behind with 41 wins while 28 games have ended in draws.

The last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with three games ending in 2-2 draws. They met in the reverse fixture in November and Monchengladbach registered a 4-1 home win.

Both teams have suffered 10 losses in their 25 league games thus far.

Werder Bremen have won just one of their five home games in 2025 while suffering three losses. They have scored six goals in that period while conceding 10 times.

Borussia Monchengladbach have won four of their 10 games in 2025 thus far, with three wins registered away from home.

Monchengladbach have outscored the hosts 39-38 in 25 league games thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding 11 fewer goals (38).

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

The Green-Whites have won two of their 11 games in 2025 while suffering six losses. They have conceded at least two goals in six of their last nine home games in the Bundesliga and will look to improve upon that record.

Mitchell Weiser will serve a suspension here due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Niklas Stark is also at risk of missing this match due to a knee injury. Captain Marco Friedl is back after an injury spell while Marvin Ducksch is likely to be benched after a brief injury spell.

Die Fohlen have won four of their last seven league games. They have a 100% away record in the Bundesliga this year, scoring seven goals in three games and will look to build on that form. They have lost just one of their last seven away meetings against Werder while recording four wins and are strong favorites.

Franck Honorat and Rocco Reitz have trained separately and are expected back into the fold after the international break. Nathan Ngoumou and Tomáš Čvančara late fitness tests.

Die Fohlen have a good recent record against the hosts and, considering their three-game winning streak in away games, Monchengladbach are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

