Werder Bremen vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2024

Darmstadt will be looking to kickstart their surge from the bottom of the Bundesliga table when they visit the Weserstadion to face Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Having suffered a 4-2 loss in October’s reverse fixture, Ole Werner’s men will set out to get one over the visitors and edge closer to the European qualification places.

Werder Bremen resumed their push for a place in Europe as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Koln at the RheinEnergieStadion last Friday.

This followed a somewhat disappointing 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Heidenheim on February 10 which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

With 29 points from 22 matches, Werder Bremen are currently seventh in the Bundesliga table, just four points behind sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Darmstadt, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot, as they suffered a 2-1 loss against 10-man Stuttgart at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor last weekend.

Torsten Lieberknecht’s men have now gone 16 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing 11 and claiming five draws since October’s 4-2 friendly victory over Elversberg.

Darmstadt have picked up just 12 points from their 22 Bundesliga matches so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the table, 10 points away from safety.

Werder Bremen vs Darmstadt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Darmstadt hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Werder Bremen have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Darmstadt have won just one away game in the league this season and currently hold the division’s poorest record on the road, having picked up just six points from 10 away games.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in eight of their last nine Bundesliga matches, picking up five wins and three draws since early December.

Werder Bremen vs Darmstadt Prediction

Werder Bremen will be excited as Saturday’s game pits them against relegation candidates Darmstadt who have been utterly disappointing this season.

Werner’s men have won four of their last five matches heading into the weekend and we see them cruising to all three points once again.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 3-1 Darmstadt

Werder Bremen vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Werder Bremen to win

Tip 2: First to score - Werder Bremen (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)