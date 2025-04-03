Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025 

Werder Bremen will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Weserstadion on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of a top-half league finish as they sit 12th in the table with 36 points from 27 matches.

They beat Holstein Kiel 3-0 in their last match, with Marvin Ducksch opening the scoring midway through the first half before Felix Agu and Marco Grull joined the talisman on the scoresheet in the second.

Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, have impressed all season and are now pushing for a return to the UEFA Champions League. Like their weekend opponents, Frankfurt marked their return to action after the international break with a win, beating 10-man Stuttgart 1-0 with Mario Gotze scoring the sole goal of the game in the 70th minute to register his first league strike since last November.

The visitors have now climbed up to third in the Bundesliga with 48 points from 27 matches and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 115th meeting between Bremen and Frankfurt. The home side have won 45 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won two fewer with their other 26 contests ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

Bremen are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

Die Adler have scored 55 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Bayer Leverkusen (62) and Bayern Munich (78) have scored more.

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Die Werderaner have won two of their last three matches after losing their previous five on the bounce. They have, however, lost their last three home matches and will be desperate to snap that streak this weekend.

Frankfurt have won four of their last five competitive games and will head into the weekend clash on a high. They have had mixed results on the road of late but should do enough to win this one.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

