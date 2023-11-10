Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Werder Bremen will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Weserstadion on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of retaining their top-flight status for another campaign.

They played out a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in their last match with Marvin Ducksch opening the scoring just seven minutes after kick-off before Rafael Santos Borre headed home a second-half equalizer after Die Werderaner found themselves 2-1 down.

Werder Bremen sit 12th in the league table with 10 points from 10 games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt are enjoying a good run of results at the moment after a slow start to their Bundesliga season. They beat floundering Union Berlin 3-0 in their last game, with Omar Marmoush scoring a first-half brace before 19-year-old striker Nacho Ferri came off the bench to seal the points with his first-ever professional goal.

The visitors sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings with 17 points picked up so far. They will be looking to continue their strong run of form when they play on Sunday.

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 111 meetings between Bremen and Frankfurt. The hosts have won 45 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been 24 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last eight.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games in this fixture.

Frankfurt have conceded nine goals in the German Bundesliga this season, the joint-second-fewest in the competition so far.

All three of Bremen's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bremen are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing four of their five games prior. They have won three of their last four home matches and will head into the weekend clash full of confidence.

Frankfurt have won their last three games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last six across all competitions. They have won their last four away games and should extend that streak this weekend.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frankfurt to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (10 of the last 12 Bundesliga matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in 10 of their last 12 matchups)