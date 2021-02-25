Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bundesliga form team Eintracht Frankfurt travel to the Weserstadion on Friday night to take on Werder Bremen.

Frankfurt will be looking to continue their ascent in the Bundesliga standings.

Frankfurt are in magnificent form at the moment, and that has seen them move up to fourth in the Bundesliga table. They have a five-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen in fifth place.

Frankfurt are level on points with Wolfsburg, with their goal difference inferior by just one goal at the moment.

Last weekend, Frankfurt had an incredible win, as they beat league leaders Bayern Munich 2-1. Daichi Kamada and Amin Younes put the Eagles 2-0 up in the first half to command the match. Even though Robert Lewandowski scored what is now almost a customary goal, Frankfurt held on to win that game 2-1.

On Friday, they travel to Bremen to face Werder, who are 12th in the table. Werder are reeling from a terrible loss at the weekend, when they went down 4-0 to Hoffenheim.

Bremen haven't won any of their last three league games, and that could become a problem for them if it isn't immediately nipped in the bud.

Werder still have a five-point cushion over Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld, who are level on points in 15th and 16th positions in the Bundesliga.

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

The reverse fixture finished 1-1 at the Commerzbank-Arena in October.

Josh Sargent opened the scoring for Bremen, but they were pegged back by Andre Silva's goal for Frankfurt.

Werder Bremen form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Werder Bremen

Niclas Fullkrug's return to fitness is a huge boost for Bremen, However, they will be without Patrick Erras and Luca Plogmann for this game.

🗣️ Clemens #Fritz on the squad in a midweek press conference:



"There's a big question mark over Ludwig #Augustinsson. We don't want to take any risks with him. But @Milos5Veljkovic is fit and available again."

Injured: Patrick Erras, Luca Plogmann, Ludwig Augustinsson

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Evan N'Dicka is suspended for this game, but Djibril Sow is available after he served his suspension in their last game against Bayern Munich.

Injured: None

Suspended: Evan N'Dicka

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XIs

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Christian Gross; Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Sebastian Rode; Aymen Barkok, Djibril Sow, Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Amin Younes; Andre Silva

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

The only result that seems logical in this game is an easy Eintracht Frankfurt win.

They are in great form, while Bremen are in danger of continuing their slump. We are predicting that both will continue on their current paths.

Prediction: Werder Bremen 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt